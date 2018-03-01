Vrindavan widows to present 'Gulaal'-filled pots to PM Modi

[India], Mar. 1 (ANI): Ahead of the festival of Holi, a group of widows from Vrindavan prepared earthen pots filled with 'gulaal' (coloured powder) to be gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The women, who arrived in the national capital earlier on Wednesday, brought with them 11 earthen pots containing Gulaal, along with gift boxes and a bouquet of flowers.

"We have brought these pots for Prime Minister Modi, who is like a brother to us. We want to celebrate Holi with him and have hence come to Delhi to personally convey our greetings to him," one of the widows, a native of Assam, told ANI.

Before the group departed for the national capital, they, along with the other widows of Vrindavan, played Holi with colours and flowers. The widows in Vrindavan began this tradition back in 2013, as a mark to break the societal norms that prohibit a widow from wearing coloured clothes, among other things. On a related note, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 2, this year. (ANI)