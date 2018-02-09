VVIP chopper case: A Delhi Court seeks ED's response on Dubai-based woman director's plea

[India], Feb.9 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response by February 12 on an application of a woman director of two Dubai-based firms, who is an accused in a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper deal case.

In her application before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, Shivani Saxena, an active director of Dubai-based M/s UHY Saxena and M/s Matrix Holdings, submitted she needed to go to Germany for medical treatment.

She was arrested by the ED from Chennai on July 17 last year and granted bail by the Delhi High Court on December 15 with various conditions, including that she will not leave the country without the court's prior permission.

According to the case filed by the ED, UK-based AgustaWestland International Limited had paid 58 million euros as kickbacks through Tunisia-based Gordian Services Sarl and IDS Sarl. These companies siphoned off the money in the name of consultancy contracts to Interstellar Technologies Ltd and others, and these funds were further transferred to UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings Ltd in Dubai. Saxena in under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is currently in judicial custody. The ED's case is that UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings were the ones through whom "the proceeds of crime have been routed and further layered and integrated in buying the immovable properties/shares among others". (ANI)