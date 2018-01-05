VVIP chopper scam: Businessman Rajeev Saxena moves court

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Rajeev Saxena, a director of a Dubai-based firm on Friday moved a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court to seek cancellation of Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him in the money laundering case in connection with the VVIP chopper deal.

The court had, on October 6 last year, issued an NBW against Saxena after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court he had not joined the investigation despite repeated summons against him.

In his plea, Saxena has sought the cancellation of the NBW, claiming that he was not an absconder and had already given related documents and details to the ED.

Rajeev's name was mentioned on a charge sheet filed against his wife Shivani Saxena, who is out on bail after being arrested by the ED. On July 29, a Delhi court had reserved its order on the bail plea of Shivani Saxena, an accused in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier arrested Saxena, Director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with the case. The investigation conducted and various documents collected so far revealed that Agusta Westland International Ltd, UK paid an amount of Euro 58 million as kickbacks through Gordian Services Sarl, Tunisia and IDS Sarl, Tunisia. These companies further siphoned off the said money in the name of consultancy contracts to the Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius and others, which were further transferred to UHY Saxena, Dubai, Matrix Holdings Ltd Dubai and others. (ANI)