  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. VVIP culture menace: BJP MLA 'slaps' traffic guard

VVIP culture menace: BJP MLA 'slaps' traffic guard

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 06, 2017 22:47 hrs

[India], June 6 (ANI): Highlighting the rampant VVIP culture amid the political fraternity, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mau Sriram Sonkar allegedly slapped a traffic home guard after an argument broke out over the former wrongly using a one way route.

The Policemen on duty stopped Sonkar's car after it was coming from the wrong direction on the one-way road.

"To maintain the flow of traffic, I was taking stock of the situation in the area. I saw a car coming from the opposite direction with black tinted glasses and a hooter. I went up to the car and said that it is a one way and asked him to follow the rule. I told him to take a u-turn and come from the other side," said Premshaker Sahi, the Traffic Home Guard.

As per Sahi, a person sitting inside the car started shouting and abusing them and even snatched away the cell phone used for recording the entire incident.

Sahi further said that a man came out the car and slapped one of his colleagues after they objected and asked them to behave, following which even the Minister came out and slapped them.(ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features