Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences 1 accused to 5 years' imprisonment

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Indore sentenced Manoj, an accused in the Vyapam scam, to five years in prison.

The judgement was pronounced on Tuesday by Justice JP Singh.

The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in 2013 pertains to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 examination conducted by the MPPEB, popularly known as 'Vyapam' (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

Last month, a junior doctor named Manisha Sharma, at the King George's Medical University (KGMU), who was being probed in connection with the Vyapam scam, died after she allegedly injected herself with an overdose of an anesthesia drug. (ANI)