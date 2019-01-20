Vyapam scam: CBI gives clean chit to former MP minister

In a major breakthrough in the Vyapam scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave a clean chit to former Madhya Pradesh Minister Laxmikant Sharma and seven others on Saturday.

The premier investigation agency said that Sharma and the seven others accused were given a clean chit due to lack of evidence in the case.

Furthermore, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 26 people in connection to the Vyapam scam.

On December 18 last year, a CBI court in Indore had sentenced Manoj, an accused in the case, to five years in prison.

The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). The admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in 2013 pertains to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 examination conducted by the MPPEB, popularly known as 'Vyapam' (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal). (ANI)