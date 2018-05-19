Waiting for Governor's invitation: Kumaraswamy

[India], May 19 (ANI): Following the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa, probable Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said he is awaiting an invitation from governor Vajubhai R. Vala.

"We are waiting for an invitation from the Governor's House," Kumaraswamy said while responding to a question on when he would take oath as Karnataka's chief minister.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa, ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, announced that he would step down as chief minister, after which he proceeded to Raj Bhavan to visit Governor Vala.

However, Yeddyurappa in his speech inside the Vidhana Soudha said he will fight for the rights of the people of Karnataka till his last breath, even if he did not get the required mandate. On Friday, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition of the Congress-JD(S) alliance reduced the 15-day original time given by Governor Vala to the BJP to prove its majority in the house and asked the party to hold the trust vote on Saturday at 4 p.m. The top court on Saturday quashed the Congress-JD (S) petition to remove K.A. Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker ahead of the floor test and appoint the senior most legislator R.V. Deshmukh in his place. The apex court also ordered a live broadcast of the floor test to ensure transparency of proceedings. (ANI)