WAKO India kickboxing championship: Four-year-old bags silver, floors Raman Singh with her confidence

[India], September 11 (ANI): A sweet moment happened at the World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) India kickboxing championship when four-year-old Prakriti had a little one-on-one kickboxing match with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, and gave him a peck on the cheek. The Chief Minister reciprocated the gesture.

Having bagged a silver medal at the championship, Karnataka's Prakriti was honoured by Chief Minister Raman Singh at the event.

Singh was present at the WAKO India boxing championship 2017 on Sunday, held at Sardar Balbir Singh Jadeja indoor stadium, Raipur.

Speaking at the occasion, Singh appreciated the growing popularity of kickboxing as a sport. "Seeing the presence of so many people today proves how popular kickboxing is in Chhattisgarh and in India," he said. Recalling the four-year-old Prakriti's gesture, Singh said, "I saw the self confidence in the little girl when she punched me. I felt 'this is India', this is the future of India. This is the self confidence that will teach this nation and the daughters of this nation to not only live a life of respect and pride, but also self defence.' WAKO India kickboxing championship 2017 was a four-day event, with partcipants from all over the country. (ANI)