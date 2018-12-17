Want a separate residence to focus on my fight: Tej Pratap

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav said on Sunday that he sought a separate government residence to focus on his mission of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, said: "Does Tejashwi not have a separate residence? Earlier also I didn't live at 10, Circular Road (the bungalow allotted to his mother as a former chief minister), I used to live elsewhere. I have to focus on my fight. How will I win the fight if I go and sit at home?"

Tej Pratap further said his applications for a new residence have not been responded to yet. "I wrote to the chief minister a month or two ago. I also spoke with (Minister of Building Construction Department) Maheshwar Hazari, but I have got no response yet," he said. He also dismissed rumours of rifts within the family. "I reconciled with her (my mother) yesterday (during a relative's wedding). I have my elder's blessings and guidance," the former Bihar Health Minister said. However, Tej Pratap evaded questions on his divorce with Aishwarya Rai, saying the matter is in court. Tej Pratap returned to the party office today for the first time since his divorce with Aishwarya Rai on November 2. He attended a meeting with workers from the party's youth wing, where he held discussions over a youth rally slated to be conducted in the state capital soon. Tej Pratap confirmed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his younger brother Tejashwi will be invited for the rally. However, the date is yet to be decided, he said. (ANI)