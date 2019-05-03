Want not just strikes but surgery: Sibal

[India], May 3 (ANI): Former union minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that the United Nations listing terrorists and conducting surgical strikes is not enough to combat terrorism.

Sibal, by making the statement joined the list of opposition leaders who have downplayed the recent development of the United Nations designating JeM chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist".

The Congress leader took to Micro-blogging site Twitter and underscored, "Want not just strikes but surgery."

"Pakistani terrorists under UNSC Resolution 1267 December 11, 2008: Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi, Mohammad Ashraf, Zaki ur-Bahaziq. Terror continued. May 1, 2019: Masood Azhar. Terror will continue. Surgical Strikes: UPA 6, NDA 1. Terror continues. Want not just strikes but surgery," he tweeted. On May 1, the UN designated Azhar as a 'global terrorist' after China joined efforts to blacklist him by lifting its technical hold. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said: "How will listing (Masood Azhar as a global terrorist) help when Pakistan Prime Minister is flaunting his friendship with Modi ji. I would say, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, and Hafiz Saeed should be immediately handed over to India. (ANI)