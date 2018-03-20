Want special status for betterment of Andhra Pradesh: Naidu

[India] Mar 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that he wants the 'special status' for a certain period of time for the betterment of the state.

"I'm asking for the justice to the state. We are asking special status for certain period only for the development of the state. Please give this opportunity to the state until it becomes equal with the other southern states," said Naidu in the assembly.

During his speech, pointing out several other points, he said that the industrial sector in the state recorded an 8.4 percent growth rate, which is much higher than the national average.

Further, he mentioned that the State government has provided employment for 14 lakhs youth, since the "Youth first -- industry first" is the primary motto of the state. "Our aim is to bring Andhra Pradesh among top three states in India by 2022 and make it the topmost Indian state by 2029. Andhra Pradesh is the only state that set a corporation for skill development, after the Government of India," said Naidu, owing to the developmental goals he has set out for the state. Further, he mentioned that an electronic hub is underway at Sri city, Tirupati. He went on to say that the centre is giving "industrial incentives to states with special status", and not to Andhra Pradesh and protested that the state shouldn't be denied its right. Following a continuous uproar over the demand of 'No confidence motion' in the Lok Sabha on March 19, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House. The no-confidence motion, however, was not moved. (ANI)