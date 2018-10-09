Want to ensure country is governed by good people: Ramdev

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Yoga exponent Ramdev on Monday asserted that his political role is to ensure the country is governed by good people.

When asked which political party he would support in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ramdev said, "I have devoted myself to larger issues such as nation-building, character building, education, agriculture, and health, among others. Hence I see myself as a non-political, independent person who is in service of mother India. I work with the philosophy of nation first hence my political role is limited to ensure that the country is governed by good people."

In June this year, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had called on the yoga guru and sought his support for the party for the 2019 general elections. Shah in June had met Ramdev as part of his Sampark for Samarthan (Contact for Support) initiative. After the meeting, Shah had said, "We are meeting all those, who supported us in the formation of the BJP-led government in 2014. We are apprising them of all our work and efforts. We are also seeking support from them for the 2019 elections." On his part, Baba Ramdev on various occasions had praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of his government over the last four years. (ANI)