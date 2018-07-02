Want to see guilty executed: Shivraj on Mandsaur rape case

[India], July 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said all accused in the Mandsaur rape case should be hanged till death.

"Disrespect of women will not be tolerated. We have CCTV footage of the accused among other evidences. We want to see them hanged till death," the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering here.

Chouhan's statement came after two new CCTV footages were recovered which showed the accused Irfan taking the eight-year-old victim.

The new footage also shows another accused Asif walking in a street.

While Asif's family has denied his involvement in the rape case, the CCTV footage proves he was with the victim and Irfan, and was involved in raping the minor. This comes after a local court on Monday extended the police remand of Irfan by three days. On June 28, an eight-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and allegedly raped by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur. Following the incident, Irfan and Asif were arrested. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to speed up the investigation in the matter. (ANI)