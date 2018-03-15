Want Yadav, Kuruma communities to develop: KCR

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his desire for the development of the people from Yadav and Kuruma communities.

While addressing at an event in Praghati Bhawan in Hyderabad, he expressed his desire to see people from the Yadav and Kuruma communities to develop the, economically, sociologically and politically.

At the event, scores of leaders and representatives from Yadav and Kuruma communities expressed their gratitude towards Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for selecting B Lingaiah Yadav as the TRS Rajya Sabha candidate.

The Telangana CM also said, as promised Yadav community is given a Rajya Sabha seat and similarly an MLC seat will also be given to Kuruma Community as promised. "All over the state, about 20 people from Yadav and Kuruma communities will be given nominated directorships," KCR declared. The event was attended by prominent leaders and officials. (ANI)