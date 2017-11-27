Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a contract killer, who had Rs 20,000 bounty on his head, during an operation near the Moolchand area.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the criminal is one of the top ten criminals of North India.

The police said they received information that 33-year-old Abdul Mannan alias Khalifa was scheduled to arrive near the Moolchand area on Sunday night. A trap was, thereby, imposed and he was caught.

A pistol has been recovered from him. Mannan is also the main accused in Lucknow's Zaid murder case that took place last year.

Earlier in 2015, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police under IAS Sanjeev Kumar's supervision had arrested Mannan. He has 24 cases registered against him. (ANI)