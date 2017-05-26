Wanted criminal nabbed from Delhi

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, May 26, 2017 12:46 hrs

[India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi Special Staff have arrested a wanted criminal who was carrying a reward of 25, 000 on his head in South Delhi.

The 26-year-old accused, Vicky Pawar was arrested from Krishna Nagar, S.J. Enclave in South Delhi.

A reward of Rs 25000 had been declared on his arrest as he was on the run.

The police have recovered one Indian pistol, one live cartridge and a stolen Motor cycle from his possession.

Pawar is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Section 25/54/59. (ANI)



