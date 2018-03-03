Wanted criminal shot dead in UP

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was shot dead in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police in Meerut district on Saturday.

The criminal, Surjit was accused of killing three members of the same family and as per the information received by the police, he was going to kill another member of the family.

The Police on specific information chased him down and after an exchange of firing, he was shot dead.

A police personnel was injured in the incident, who has been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

"A criminal with the bounty of Rs 50000 on his head was killed in the incident. The police personnel injured in the incident have been shifted to hospital. We got information of his presence and then we chased him down," Meerut Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini said. She added, apart from the murder charges, the criminal was also wanted in ten other cases. (ANI)