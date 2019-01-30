Wanted PLFI area commander killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): In a big achievement, banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) area commander Prabhu Sahay Bodra was amongst five Naxals who were gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in the district.

Bodra was wanted by the security forces since long as around 23 cases including murder were registered against him at different police stations in the area.

Other two deceased Naxals were identified as Paltan and Bachcha.

Earlier in the day, at least five ultras of the banned PLFI were killed and two others were injured in an encounter with security forces.

Two AK 47 rifles, two rifles, one 9 mm pistol, four pistols, 264 bullet rounds, 12 mobiles, and explosives were recovered from the encounter spot. After the operation, Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Kumar and Commander of COBRA Battalion Surendra Kumar said that soon Khunti district would be made Naxals-free. (ANI)