[India] April 1 (ANI): The Meerut branch of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested a sharpshooter on Sunday.

The sharpshooter, Sungar Bhati, had a bounty of Rs. 25,000 on his head.

He was arrested from Gajraula while he was on his way complete one of his assignment to kill someone.

Last year, on September 1, a sharpshooter Sunil Sharma, who fled from the police custody in August, was killed by the police in an encounter in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.(ANI)