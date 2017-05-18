Wanted to launch new party but never thought of joining BJP: Capt Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday categorically denied having ever toyed with the idea of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to differences with the Congress.

Dubbing it as a "misrepresentation" of facts, the Chief Minister dismissed the reports of joining the BJP.

He further said that though he wanted to launch his own party due to differences with the Congress leadership, the thought of joining the BJP never crossed his mind.

Captain Amarinder, who led the Congress to victory in Punjab Assembly polls after a decade, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on March 16.(ANI)