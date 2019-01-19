War disabled soldiers to participate in Mumbai Marathon

[Maharashtra] (India) Jan 19 (ANI): With a message of converting disability into ability, 16 soldiers who were disabled in war are set to participate in the Mumbai Marathon 2019, scheduled here on January 20.

Led by former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi Four officers, two JCOs and 10 jawans who have sustained disabling injuries, including amputated limbs in various wars of 1965, 1971, Kargil and the Indian Peacekeeping Force operations will participate in the 'Dream Run category' of the Mumbai Marathon under the banner of War Wounded Foundation.

Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi said, "We want to spread the message that physical limitations does not stop a soldier from being useful to society and they strive to succeed even with these challenges." War Wounded Foundation is an NGO established for the rehabilitation and alleviation of problems faced by disabled soldiers of Indian Armed Forces, has been organising this marathon for eight consecutive years. (ANI)