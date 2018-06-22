Warned NDA of ceasefire consequences: Retd Army General

[India], June 22 (ANI): Amid the recent unrest in Kashmir, Retired Lieutenant General R.K. Mukherjee on Friday claimed that he had warned previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments of the consequences of not initiating combat operations.

"When I was commanding in Kashmir from 1999 to 2001, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wanted a non-initiation of combat operations. I advised strongly against it. I told them that a lot of civilians will be killed and they would have to cancel ceasefire later on. Within two months, they themselves cancelled the ceasefire. They have repeated the same thing this time," he told ANI.

Earlier in May, the Centre announced that security forces will not conduct offensive operations in the state during the holy month of Ramzan. However, there was no decrease in ceasefire violations and cross-border firing in the Valley. Last week, Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead in Srinagar's Press Colony. On the same day, the bullet-ridden body of Army Sepoy Aurangzeb, who was abducted the same day, was found in Pulwama. Thereafter, the Centre announced that there would be no extension of the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the security forces to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings. (ANI)