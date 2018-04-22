Was asked to contest from Badami constituency too: Siddharmaiah

I was clear I would contest only from Chamundeshwari, but I have now been asked by the party to also contest from Badami.



As it is the will of the people from North Karnataka & my party, I am also contesting from Badami the seat of the Chalukya dynasty.

Yesterday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka P Muralidhar Rao took a jibe at Siddharmaiah and asked whether he was 'scared about winning Chamundeshwari seat in' Mysuru.

"@Siddaramaiah ji are you scared? After much effort you chose Chamundeshwari seat, now after seeing that you will be defeated there you are searching for a second place. To end your doubt let me clarify that not only your two seats, but"entire Karnataka will be Congress Mukt (Congress free)," Rao said in a tweet -- in Hindi.

In a befitting reply to Muralidhar Rao in Kannada, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Sir, tweet in Kannada or English. Don't understand"Hindi."

Siddharamaiah will be filing nomination from Badami in north Karnataka on April 24. He has already filed his nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.