Was Congress running 'Sarkar' or Michel 'Darbaar': PM Modi

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked if the Congress were running a government at the Centre or a 'Michel Mama's Darbar,' while launching a scathing attack on India's grand old party here at a function.

"I don't understand if the Congress were running a government or their Michel Mama's (Maternal Uncle) court. I want to make it clear that whoever was involved in safeguarding the middlemen will be probed by the investigation agencies," said Prime Minister Modi after laying the foundation for many projects.

It is worth mentioning that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 29 last year told a Delhi court that Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, had named 'Mrs Gandhi,' but did not specify in which context the reference was made. "He has also spoken about 'the son of the Italian lady' and how he is going to become the 'next prime minister of the country," ED's counsel special public prosecutor DP Singh told the court. Singh further told the court that Michel had also identified how Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was removed from the deal and the deal was offered to Tata instead. Prime Minister Modi, after laying the foundation stone for four- laning of various national highway projects in Baripada also dedicated the doubling of Naranpur-Basantpur and Chillikidara-Sagadapata line to the nation and flagged off the second passenger train from Tata Nagar to Badampahar. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated six new Passport Sewa Kendras at the post offices in Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur, Aska, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal. (ANI)