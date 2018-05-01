Was forcefully taken to Madrasa: Ghazipur rape victim recalls horror

[India] May 1 (ANI): Recalling the ghastly incident, the Ghazipur rape victim revealed that the prime accused took her to the Madrassa by force and threatened to kill her family.

"He (main accused) forcefully took me to the Madrasa, threatened to kill my family and took my phone. Madrasa owner also threatened me," said the 12-year-old rape victim.

While speaking to ANI she said that on drinking the water given to her she fell asleep.

"When I woke up next day, I found my clothes were wet," added the victim.

According to reports, the girl went missing after she went to the market on April 21. After a case was registered in this regard by the victim's father, the police found a CCTV footage in which the accused was seen taking the girl along with him. It was found that that a juvenile had kidnapped and raped her. The police subsequently traced the juvenile and apprehended him, they and rescued the girl, on April 22. The accused minor was sent to a juvenile justice home. But on April 27, police authorities arrested the prime accused, a cleric under POCSO. But the cleric claims to be innocent. This comes at a time when cases of rape from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao came to the fore. In Kathua, an eight-year-old victim, who was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed and in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where a teenager alleged BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. (ANI)