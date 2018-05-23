Was Mamata miffed with traffic arrangements in Bengaluru?

[India], May 23 (ANI): While the oath-taking ceremony of Janata Dal (Secular)'s H.D. Kumaraswamy was a display of the Opposition's unity, sources suggest that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not entirely happy with the traffic arrangements made for the big day.

As per sources, Mamata was forced to walk a short distance to reach the Vidhana Soudha (state assembly) for the swearing-in, as a number of vehicles blocked the route to the venue.

Due to this, Mamata lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Neelamani Raju.

In a video captured of her entering the venue of the swearing-in, a perturbed Mamata was seen gesturing her dismay to the Karnataka DGP and later was seen explaining her situation to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, who were also present at the venue. While proceeding towards the seating area, Mamata was seen once again in conversation with other leaders present there, in a disturbed manner, but went on to greet the dignitaries at the dais and the audience at the venue, after apparently being pacified by Deve Gowda and other leaders. On a related note, Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state. In the same ceremony, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President G. Parameshwara took oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to Kumaraswamy and Parameshwara at a gala ceremony held outside the state assembly. (ANI)