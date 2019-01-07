Was not invited to meet RSS chief, will be happy to visit their headquarters: Rahul Bajaj

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Asserting that he will be happy to visit the RSS headquarter next time, noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj on Sunday said that he was not invited to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and some journalist have misquoted him.

Speaking to ANI over phone, Bajaj said, "During my visit to the city, I have met with the city-in-charge of RSS through a common friend and he told me about never having visited the RSS headquarters. We had a conversation about visiting it in future depending on the schedule."

"I had told him that if there is time I am happy to visit there headquarters, otherwise during my next visit to Wardha I can plan a visit. I usually visit Wardha twice a year but have to land to Nagpur to drive down to Wardha. I will be happy to go there headquarter next time. Nobody invited me on January 3," he added. Earlier in the day, RSS had also confirmed the same and had said that Bajaj was not able to accept the invitation to meet Mohan Bhagwat as he had some other pressing engagements. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) city chief Rajesh Loya said the veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj had not declined to meet the RSS chief. Speaking to ANI, Loya said: "Rahul Bajaj ji who had come to Nagpur to attend the funeral of former acting chief justice of Bombay High Court and Gandhian Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikar could not meet Mohan Bhagwat because of his busy schedule." "Next time whenever possible, Rahul ji will surely meet Mohan ji," he added. Some reports had earlier claimed that Bajaj Group Chairman who was in Nagpur a few days back reportedly declined the invite to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)