Was Rafale meant to strengthen defence forces or industrialists: Shiv Sena asks PM Modi

The Shiv Sena on Saturday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked whether the Rafale fighter jets deal was inked to strengthen the country's defence forces or industrialists.

“The Prime Minister is expected to answer whether the Rafale Deal was done to strengthen the defence forces or for strengthening the industrialists stuck in a bog (Daldal)” the party said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

It also asserted that questions posed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Parliament with regards to the Rafale deal are "pertinent" and must be answered by the Prime Minister.

ShivSena, which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), alleged that the BJP was placing blame on Congress in order to "hide its own failures." “Since 4 and half years Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ruling the roost, yet blaming Congress for everything ranging from corruption to price rise. It is nothing short of hiding his own failures,” the party said. It continued: “The aggressive manner in which the Prime Minister speaks in public meetings is adopted by him in the Parliament also. The people belonging to the ruling party thump the bench on every statement. Does it add to the great ethos of Parliamentary democracy in any way? Thumping the bench does not change the truth" The Shiv Sena’s stance came a couple of days after poll strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor met party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai and said he looked forward to the party joining hands with the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra for sealing victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)