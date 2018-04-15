Wasim Rizvi assassination plot case: Fourth accused held

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): Fourth accused was arrested by Delhi police on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi's assassination plot case.

Day before yesterday, Rizvi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase his security after three people were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill him.

Rizvi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi while saying that he was on target of extremists due to his pro-Ram Mandir stand.

Earlier, three people, associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr city for allegedly conspiring to kill Rizvi.

"Extremists belonging to India Muslim Personal Law Board like Sajjad Nomani, Asaduddin Owaisi and few members of Darul Uloom Deoband are linked with underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and plans are being made to kill me even in Pakistan," he had said. Rizvi even asked the Prime Minister to take appropriate action against Madrasa which as per him "continues to be the center of promoting terrorism in the country." On April 13, a Delhi Court had sent the three accused-Arif, Abrar and Saleem to five-day police custody in the connection. (ANI)