Wasn't In Charge When Rafale Deal Was Signed: Macron

United Nations: French President Emmanuel Macron avoided giving a direct answer on the raging Rafale deal controversy, and said he was not in charge when the multi-billion dollar deal for 36 aircraft was signed between India and France.

"It was a government to government discussion. I just want to refer to what Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi very clearly said a few days ago. I was not in-charge at that time. I know that we have very clear rules," Macron said while addressing a presser on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

"The contract is a part of a broader framework between India and France. It's a military and defence coalition between the two countries. It's very important to me and it's a strategic coalition. I just want to refer what Prime Minister Modi said on the situation," Macron added. The deal to buy 36 fighter jets was signed in 2016 between Prime Minister Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government and the French government under then President Francois Hollande. The opposition party has been accussing the Centre of irregularities in the high-profile Defence fighter jets contract, alleging that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the then United Progressive Alliance government. The controversy took a new twist last week after Hollande, with whom Prime Minister Modi had cleared the deal in 2016, claimed that the Indian government had proposed Reliance Defence's name as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation, the French aerospace major. The Congress has repeatedly asked the Centre to reveal the price details of the aircraft and how the rate of each aircraft has shot up. However, the government refused to share the details, citing a secrecy clause of a 2008 pact between India and France.