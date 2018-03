Narsinghpur: Exhibiting tremendous bravery, a truck driver in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur drove a burning petrol tanker away from a petrol pump in an attempt to save lives.





The petrol tanker caught fire on Sunday while it was being emptied at a petrol pump.





The truck driver, Sajid, sustained burn injuries while driving the burning truck away from the petrol pump. He was later admitted to a hospital.





The fire was later doused by the fire department.