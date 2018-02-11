  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Watch: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora on his maiden visit to Muscat

Watch: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora on his maiden visit to Muscat

Last Updated: Sun, Feb 11, 2018 22:13 hrs
Watch: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora on his maiden visit to Muscat

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Muscat, Oman, and received a grand welcome by Sayyid Fahd Bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy PM for Council of Ministers of Oman. He then proceeded to address the Indian diaspora in Oman.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, said in a series of tweets:

Watch the speech here:

The Indian community in Oman had never been as excited about their prime minister's visits as it is now, with Modi's aiden visit to Muscat. Twitterati are all praise for PM Modi:

Another user tweeted:



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features

Latest News