Watch: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora on his maiden visit to Muscat

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Muscat, Oman, and received a grand welcome by Sayyid Fahd Bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy PM for Council of Ministers of Oman. He then proceeded to address the Indian diaspora in Oman.
Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, said in a series of tweets:
Mingling with our own! Indian diaspora turned out In large numbers to enthusiastically welcome PM @narendramodi on his arrival at the hotel in #Muscat. pic.twitter.com/hGRle6Arpd— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 11, 2018
And the stage is set! PM @narendramodi about to address the Indian community at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. In a gesture signifying high regard for India and PM, Sultan Qaboos accorded a very special honour to PM to address the community from the Royal Box. pic.twitter.com/A8KtW48hUF— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 11, 2018
Happening now- PM @narendramodi is speaking at a community programme in Muscat. https://t.co/u2qXGHvhoy— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 11, 2018
Electrifying atmosphere! PM @narendramodi addresses the Indian community in #Muscat and shares India's growth story and highlights the vision of a new India. pic.twitter.com/0SVg4qjTXU— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 11, 2018
Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking rounds of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in a battery car #Oman pic.twitter.com/P8yVEFo65b— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018
Watch the speech here:
LIVE: PM @narendramodi addresses community programme in Muscat, Oman. https://t.co/YB3b8jOE1r— Narendra Modi (@NarendrModiBJP) February 11, 2018
The Indian community in Oman had never been as excited about their prime minister's visits as it is now, with Modi's aiden visit to Muscat. Twitterati are all praise for PM Modi:
A ceremonial and traditional welcome for PM Narendra Modi on arrival in Muscat, capital of Oman on his first State visit!Warmly received by Deputy PM of Oman. India accords very high importance to relations with Oman, a key strategic partner in the region. #ExtendedNeighbourhood pic.twitter.com/0svxxD70bK— RSS prince Mehraj RS (@princemehrajbjp) February 11, 2018
Another user tweeted:
PM @narendramodi is the first foreign dignitary to address a gathering from the Royal Box in stadium, otherwise used by the King of Oman.— Vikrant Yadav (@vik21_yadav) February 11, 2018
Wah! Har cheej me first.. PM Modi is the Son of Lion.#Muscat #Oman pic.twitter.com/gXRrxIKjyT