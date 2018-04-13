Watch: Priyanka Gandhi miffed after being pushed at India Gate

New Delhi: As Congress President led a midnight march at India Gate to protest against the incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, his sister Priyanka Gandhi was visibly miffed after she got pushed by the unruly crowd.

Huge crowd had gathered at the India Gate here on Thursday midnight to protest against the incidents of rape in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Priyanka Gandhi was heard telling the crowd to respect the cause for which they gathered at the India Gate. "Those who have come here to push people around must go home," she was heard saying.

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi gets angry at the candlelight march, says 'Nobody will push each other. You should know the reason for which you are here. If you cannot behave go home. Now, all of you will silently walk till there' pic.twitter.com/Hlu9cSKOJG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018 Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and her children (son and daughter) were also present. Many were shouting slogans like "Modi Bhagao, Beti Bachao" as they held candles as a mark of protest. The police had a hard time controlling the crowd (some of them were even drunk) as many had crossed over the barricades and even broke through them. Traffic movement too came to a halt near the India Gate due to the crowd. The SPG too had a very difficult time protecting Rahul Gandhi from the chaotic crowd. Apart from scores of Congress workers, there were also students, people from civil society groups, professionals and mediapersons in the march.