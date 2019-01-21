Water ambulances for Kumbh pilgrims

[India] Jan 21 (ANI): Pilgrims at Kumbh have been provided with the facility of water ambulances, which are deployed at strategic locations to respond quickly in case of an emergency.

Operated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), these water ambulances provide all emergency medical facilities. The ambulances are equipped with an intensive care unit, multi-para monitors, and nebulizers and even have a facility for child deliveries.

Apart from the water ambulances, the number of car-ambulances and air ambulances has also been increased to meet any emergencies.

In the past a few days, the Kumbh Mela authorities have intensified medical services as the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), being held at Varanasi, is also coinciding with the ongoing Kumbh Mela. The authorities have also beefed up security by deploying over 30,000 policemen, who are giving round-the-clock security to the pilgrims, coming to the Kumbh Mela, which will continue for one and a half months. More than 1,100 close circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed across the Mela venue along with drone vigilance and paramilitary troops, which have been pressed into service to ensure foolproof security to the visitors. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip at the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati will pave the way for their salvation and will rid them of their sins. (ANI)