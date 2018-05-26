Water crisis forces locals to climb down well in Dindori

[India] May 26(ANI): With the country witnessing a rise in mercury across all states, the people of Madhya Pradesh's Shahpura in Dindori district are facing acute water shortage.

Left with no option, the local children on Saturday climbed down an almost dried up to scoop out water, using buckets.

The Locals said that they have to walk to the well in the scorching heat, which is a kilometer away because all the other water bodies have dried up.

"People from Shahpura came to us, they are facing acute waters shortage, so we have instructed Panchayat to provide two tankers to them on a daily basis," said Shahpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Madhya Pradesh continues to reel under a heat wave with peak the summer months taking a toll on people's daily activities. Mandla recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees and there has been no respite from the heat in the state since then, stated the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Central and North India continue to remain under the grip of a heat wave as well. The temperature has gone beyond 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the two regions. People have been suggested to drink lots of water and avoid going out in the sun. (ANI)