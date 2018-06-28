Water crisis hits Varanasi as heat takes toll on River Ganga

[India], June 28 (ANI): The water level of river Ganga went down significantly in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi forcing the concerned department to issue water crisis alert in many parts of the city.

According to the locals, the riverbed in the middle of the width of the river has started revealing itself as the water level has declined rapidly due to rising temperature on Wednesday.

This is not just an environmental crisis for the people, but the problem has also triggered a water crisis in some parts of Varanasi.

"Water level in Ganga River and ground water level is low right now. We are running three pumps to meet increased demand. We had issued an alert to public to store and not waste water," BK Singh from Varanasi water department told ANI. The water department produces 311 MLD (Millions of Liters Per Day) water out of which 100 MLD comes from Ganga while the rest comes from handpumps. (ANI)