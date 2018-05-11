Water harvesting will protect Gujarat: Rupani

[India], May 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has launched a campaign to conserve water in his state. Called the 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan', this water conservation drive was started on May 1 and will continue till May 31.

Around 1,300 reservoirs are set to be distilled and 34 rivers will be cleaned during this month-long drive.

Rupani also said that it is the biggest water conservation drive that India has ever witnessed and added that it will help to tackle the shortage of water for irrigation and drinking purposes in the state.

Rupani said that his government is securing Gujarat's future through this water accumulation campaign. He also accused the opposition Congress party of making false allegations. Prior to this, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said he is ready to resign from the state assembly if his charge that the Sauri dam being built by the BJP government could not be found turns out to be untrue. Dhanani, according to local media reports, has accused all BJP government departments of corruption. Rupani countered by saying that the water conservation campaign is a big campaign to secure the future of Gujarat. He also said that technology was being actively introduced in all state government departments to ensure transparency. (ANI)