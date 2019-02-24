Water levels in K'taka dams low due to deficit rainfall

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The state of Karnataka is again facing severe water crisis due to a deficit in rainfall last year.

On a closer look, as many as 47 towns and 625 villagers are dependants on Cauvery river for the daily water needs as the water level in reservoirs are lower than requisite level.

Speaking to ANI, director Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, GS Srinivasa Reddy said: "Roughly there is around 41 TMC water in our dams, right now there is sufficient water for drinking. The government has strictly instructed all dam authorities to store water for drinking, it will be given for irrigation only if there is excess water."

"As a consequence of the deficit rainfall in the state in September 2018 onward, there is not much water in the reservoir- Bengaluru, Mysuru and other 47 towns and 625 villages are dependent on Cauvery," he added. Reportedly, a similar situation occurred in 2017 when less than 20 per cent of water was left in nine of Karnataka's 12 dams. (ANI)