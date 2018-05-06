Water of River Ravi should be restricted to India: Khattar

[India], May 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that he has urged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to chalk out a plan to restrict the water of River Ravi from flowing to Pakistan.

Interacting with media, the Haryana Chief Minister said that the water of River Ravi which originally belongs to India, should be utilized for the people of the region.

"I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab asking them to take some step to prevent the flow of the water of River Ravi. We have also ordered our officials to come up with some proposal on the same, so that we can use the water for the people of Haryana and Punjab," Khattar said.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty signed by India and Pakistan in 1960, the waters of the eastern rivers -- the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, had been allocated to India. While that of the western rivers --the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab to Pakistan. (ANI)