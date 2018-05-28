Water scarcity in MP village forces locals to collect water from temple

[India], May 28 (ANI): Due to the problem of water scarcity in the Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, the locals have to collect water coming down from a temple in the mountains.

"We collect water coming down from a temple in the mountains, which takes a lot of time. There are several bees at that place as well. It is very difficult," a local said.

The management has promised water tankers for storage within two days.

"There is problem of water scarcity in the village as it is a plateau. Still, we have arranged water but they couldn't receive it because of electricity problem. We will provide them tankers for water storage within two days," said Pradip Singh, chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Rithi.

Meanwhile, in the Damoh district, the girls of government hostel have to travel four kilometers daily to use the toilet, due to water scarcity. The girls of the government hostel travel every day with their school teacher and other maids with buckets to use the toilet. (ANI)