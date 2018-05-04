Water Storage level of major reservoirs goes down

[India], May 03 (ANI): The water storage level of 91 major reservoirs of the country has gone down by one percent.

The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on May 3 was 35.219 BCM which is 22 percent of a total storage capacity of these reservoirs.

This percentage was 23 percent for the week ending on April 26. The level of water storage in the week ending on May 03, 2018 was 85 percent of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 90% of storage of average of last ten years.

The total storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.993 BCM which is about 63 percent of the total storage capacity. 37 Reservoirs out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with an installed capacity of more than 60 MW. The states having better storage than last year for the corresponding period are Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Two combined projects in both states), Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The states having lesser storage than last year for the corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.(ANI)