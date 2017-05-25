Water tanker scam: ACB probes if Sheila Dikshit Govt. violated rules

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday asked the Accountant General Central Revenue to explain in detail if former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit-led government violated general finance rules in awarding 358 stainless steel water tankers or not.

The ACB is also probing the angle pertaining to the involvement of incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's involvement in the case. The anti-corruption squad is investigating whether Kejriwal deliberately delayed handing of the water tanker scam probe to the ACB.

The water tanker scam is worth over Rs. 400 crore. The ACB earlier this month recorded sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's detailed statement even as he will be questioned on certain points again on Thursday. Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had influenced the probe into the tanker scam that dates back to Sheila Dikshit's tenure as chief minister. He had also said that the investigation into the tanker scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and "his two men". Dikshit in August last year was examined by the ACB officials in connection with her alleged involvement in the tanker scam besides being handed over a set of 18 written questions. The Kejriwal-led AAP Government had in June 2015 constituted a fact-finding committee to go into alleged irregularities in procuring stainless steel water tankers by the DJB. The Delhi Government in June 2016 sent a report of the fact-finding committee to the then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung following which an FIR was registered in the case. (ANI)