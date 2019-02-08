Waterways between Delhi and Prayagraj soon, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

[India], Feb 8 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for connecting Delhi to Prayagraj through waterways.

Speaking to ANI, Gadkari said: “Connecting Delhi to Prayagraj through waterways is one of my dream projects. People will be able to travel via a jetty, which will also help in reducing road traffic and air pollution.”

In an attempt to boost the tourism and employment sector, the Union Minister said: "We are bringing in ethanol-driven engines to run fiberglass boats. This will also provide a new opportunity for our fishermen community.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Gadkari also said that ‘Hilsa,’ considered as East Asia’s most prized fish, can swim back up to Prayagraj in Ganga from the next monsoon. “This will help in boosting the employment opportunities for the fishermen in the state,” he said. The navigational lock at Farakka is said to have been designed in a manner to ensure smooth and safe migration of the Hilsa fishes during three mating seasons by partially opening the gates only for four hours in a day. After inaugurating the new system of navigation lock in Farakka, for the smooth flow of river information system from Farakka to Patna and Hilsa fish in Ganga river, the Minister briefed about the upcoming developmental projects. Gadkari, who was in Prayagraj to inaugurate Phase 2 of the RIS on National Waterway-1 (River Ganga) between Farakka and Patna (410 km) also unveiled new arrangement of navigation lock at Farakka that would enable the breeding of Hilsa fish in river Ganga and help preserve the river ecosystem. (ANI)