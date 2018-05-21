Wazirganj molestation case: Six identified, two arrested

[India] May 21(ANI): The Police on Monday registered an FIR against six men and arrested two, in connection with the Wazirganj molestation case, after videos showing the minor girl being assaulted by the accused went viral on social networking sites.

In the two horrific videos, the men were seen dragging the girl as she cried for mercy.

Efforts are on to continue the arrest of the remaining accused.

"An FIR has been registered against 6 people and 2 have been arrested in one case and culprits are being identified in the second case. Strict action will be taken against the accused," informed SK Singhal, additional Director General of Police.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi appealed to the public to be aware and help the authorities reduce such incidents. He said, "The government has taken cognizance of the incident, two people have been arrested till now. A speedy trial will be conducted and we also appeal to the public to help the government in curbing such incidents." "We have got this information and it has been reported in media too, the video will be verified and necessary action will be taken against the culprits," said Rajiv Mishra, Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). In a similar incident, eight people were arrested on May 1 for their alleged involvement in the molestation of a minor girl in Bihar's Jehanabad.(ANI)