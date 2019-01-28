WB: 1 arrested in possession of 19 tortoises

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Officials from Belda Forest Department recovered 19 tortoises from Khakurda market here on Sunday, and arrested one man in connection with the case.

As per the officials, Gadadhar Barman was arrested while he was attempting to sell the tortoises in Khakurda fish market.

"Today we recovered tortoises from Khakurda market area, we got information of them being sold in the fish market area. We arrested one man and started court proceedings. Dealing in these type of animals is punishable," said Range Officer Sarbani Das.

Barman will be produced before the Dantan Court. (ANI)