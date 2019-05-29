WB: 11 cops, 3 locals injured during clashes in Cooch Behar

[India], May 28 (ANI): At least 11 cops and three locals sustained injuries during a protest held against the state government for 'no development' in Morgan area of Cooch Behar district.

The incident occurred after police vehicles were ransacked by villagers while they were trying to lift a blockade.

Injured police personnel and locals were immediately shifted to a hospital.

North Bengal Development Minister and MLA Rabindranath Ghosh alleged that BJP activists were illegally capturing the party offices of Trinamool Congress (TMC). "BJP workers gave slogans against the TMC and deliberately ransacked police vehicle," he told ANI.

However, the BJP claimed the entire incident was a fall out of an internal feud with TMC workers. "BJP has no hands in it. TMC goons had attacked police personnel, their party office and locals. Rabindranath Ghosh's team and TMC cadres were fighting among themselves," Sameera, Kolkata Bharatiya Yuva Morch president, said. (ANI)