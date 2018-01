[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus slipped off the road in West Bengal's Beldanga district on Saturday.

The bus was travelling to Berhampur from Amtala when it flipped beside Amtala Beldanga state highway near Begunbari.

The locals and police managed to rescue the injured passengers and rushed them to a local hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)