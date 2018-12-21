WB: 7-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered; family vandalises police vehicle

[India] Dec 21(ANI): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in West Bengal's Bardhaman district on Thursday.

Following the incident, the deceased girl's family and neighbours pelted stones at a police vehicle and blocked the national highway-2 (NH2).

Although police attempted to bring the situation under control, agitators said the protest would not end unless they were assured immediate investigation in the case.

According to a local, the minor girl left her home at around 7 pm on Thursday to buy grocery. As she did not return after a few hours, the concerned family started searching for her and later found the girl's body near her house.

Asansol Commissioner of Police Laxmi Narayan Meena said two men have been detained in connection with the case. "Police is investigating the case," he added. Meanwhile, the body of the minor girl has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for postmortem. (ANI)