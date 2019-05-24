WB: 713 companies of central forces deployed for 6th phase

[India], May 9 (ANI): After all five phases of polling in West Bengal were marred with violence, 713 companies of Central forces are being deployed to ensure peaceful voting in the state, informed S.Ravindran, IG, CRPF, West Bengal.

Talking to ANI, Ravindran said, "Taking into consideration past poll violence and given that the eight constituencies going to polls this time are all in the left wing extremist area, around 602 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units are being deployed in addition to 112 state armed police from various states of the country."

He also said that over 500 Quick Response Team (QRT) are being deployed for instilling confidence in voters and tackling law and order issues.

"To instill confidence in voters and to encourage them to go to polling stations without any fear, we are deploying around 547 Quick Action Teams headed by company commanders along 108 additional QATs headed by the adhoc commander and two ICs. These measures will ensure that the attack against polling parties, candidates, voters either by extremists or by criminal elements are taken care of", he said.

"We have conducted various cordon and search operation especially in the areas bordering Jharkhand and Odisha. We have also almost sanitised the entire route where the movement of polling parties will take place so that we are safe from IEDs. All fieldcraft and tactics are being adopted to ensure the safety of polling parties, candidates and voters," he added.

IG Ravindran also said that anti-landmine vehicles are also being deployed apart from keeping a chopper on standby to deal with any eventualities.

"Wherever we expect any trouble we are deploying anti-landmine vehicles. As part of the rescue team the chopper from Jharkhand will be stationed very closer to the area of operation and would function in case of need," he said.

When asked about the controversy over deployment of Central forces in the state Ravindran said, "Nobody is giving any evidence of whatever they are speaking about. We are completely a neutral force; we are working for the past 50 years in all parts of the country. Our major mandate is elections and all these years we have never faced any such allegations and every state demands CRPF during elections. All these baseless allegations, let them come with evidence then I will comment about it."

Eight seats from the State including Bankura, Medinipur and Purulia will go to polls in the penultimate phase on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)