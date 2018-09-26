WB bandh: Buses torched, trains blocked by protesters

[India], Sep 26 (ANI): Violent protests erupted on Wednesday in West Bengal during a 12-hour bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the deaths of two students who died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur recently.

The agitated protesters vandalised and torched two government buses in West Midnapore, causing traffic snarls.

Not only that, the coachmen ferrying passengers from Cooch Behar area have been directed to wear helmets as protesters in the area also destroyed several vehicles to mark their protest.

Scores of passengers also faced rail chaos after the demonstrators blocked Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line, Sealdah-Barasat Bongaon section of Eastern Railway Sealdah Division, Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Section and Bandel Katwa section on Eastern Railways Howrah Division. Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up across the city in view of the bandh. Trouble had brewed at Islampur's Daribhit High School after the administration recruited Urdu teachers at the time when the school needed Science and English teachers. Several students accompanied by locals had obstructed the way of two teachers from entering school premises on Thursday and put forth the demand that all vacant teaching post should be filled at the earliest. This move by the students prompted police to intervene, resulting in a clash. The BJP had alleged that the two deceased were killed during the police firing, while the officials had denied the claim stating they did not fire during the skirmish. (ANI)